2 dead after crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people have died after a crash in Marion County Friday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office a one vehicle collision took place in the 100 block of Timber Road in Marion County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

A 2008 Honda sedan was travelling northbound when the driver lost control on the gravel roadway, went left of center and hit a utility pole.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the two who died have not yet been released.

