Topeka man sentenced to 20 years for deadly chase crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Topeka man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a passenger in another vehicle during a February 2016 police chase.

KSNT-TV reports that 21-year-old Marcos Cruz Jr. was sentenced Thursday for five felonies, including second-degree murder.

A witness at a preliminary hearing testified that a speeding car ran a red light and hit another car, which was forced into a fence at the Topeka Zoo. A passenger in that car, 69-year-old Edward Greene of Tecumseh, died at the scene. The driver was injured.

Cruz’s 8-month-old son was in his car but wasn’t seriously injured.