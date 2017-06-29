Part of USS Wichita crew in town

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of the crew of the USS Wichita has been in town for the past couple of days.

The crew members were introduced to the city at the mayor’s press briefing this morning.

The USS Wichita was launched in September 2016. The captain and the crew have been touring the city, visiting the YMCA’s Camp Hyde and volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club.

Today, the commander was asked where the USS Wichita was docked right now.

“You know, I heard it was parked over at the Arkansas River right now,” joked Commander Robert Dumlao, Captain, USS Wichita. “Maybe that’s not true. Actually, it’s up at Marinette, Wisconsin, a few miles from Green Bay.”

Now the shipyard that built it is filling the USS Wichita with the computer and weapon systems it needs.

The ship is expected to be commissioned in late 2018 or 2019 and will have a full crew of about 50 sailors.