Official: El Dorado Correctional Facility inmates refuse to return to cells

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections said a group of offenders at El Dorado Correctional Facility refused to return to their assigned cells Thursday morning.

Department spokesman Todd Fertig said no incidents of violence have occurred, and there have been no injuries to offenders or staff. The department said the facility is secure and measures to return the offenders to the cell houses is ongoing.

The union representing prison workers says it has received reports from corrections officers that the prison has been on lockdown. The Kansas Organization of State Employees has said in the past that the prison is understaffed and its officers are being required to work 12-hour shifts.

KSN will continue to follow this story throughout the day on KSN and KSN.com.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THE FACILITY

The El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF), Kansas’ newest correctional facility, was constructed as a result of a 1988 class action lawsuit challenging prison conditions. The $58 million facility was originally constructed to house 640 adult male inmates with the potential for future expansion of 725 additional beds. In 1995, a 115-bed, medium-custody dormitory was created by modifying an existing industrial building. In 2001, two additional cell houses were activated at the central unit at a cost of $17.5 million. EDCF’s Central Unit opened in January 1991.

Located one mile east of El Dorado on State Highway 54, EDCF is designed to house special management, maximum- and medium-custody inmates. Inmates assigned to the Central Unit are usually repeat offenders with a history of violent behavior.

EDCF’s philosophy is that offenders are sentenced to incarceration as punishment, not for punishment. During an inmate’s incarceration, it is our responsibility to increase offenders’ abilities and motivations to practice responsible, pro-social, crime-free behavior through the provision of programs and services designed to assist with both risk reduction and reentry efforts.

EDCF houses the most dangerous and recalcitrant inmates assigned to long-term involuntary segregation. Also, all male offenders sentenced to the custody of the Secretary of Corrections are received and processed through the EDCF Reception and Diagnostic Unit (RDU). In RDU, inmates receive orientation and are assigned to a custody classification, appropriate programs and a permanent housing assignment. The management and activities at EDCF impact the entire corrections system due to the specialized nature of our operation.

As with other facilities under the management of the Secretary of Corrections, education, health services and food services are provided through contracts with private vendors.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.