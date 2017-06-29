Non-emergency line for fireworks complaints opens Saturday

Fireworks (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available during the Fourth of July holiday.

  • 6:30 p.m., July 1, to 3 a.m., July 2
  • 6:30 p.m., July 2, to 3 a.m., July 3
  • 6:30 p.m., July 3, to 3 a.m., July 4
  • 6:30 p.m., July 4, to 3 a.m., July 5

The line functions as an alternative to 911 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc. The non-emergency line was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed. If someone calls 911 with a non-emergency, he or she will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

In Wichita, fireworks regulations include the following:

  • Fireworks that shoot more than six feet in the air are not legal in Wichita
  • Fireworks authorized for sale in the city of Wichita are listed on Wichita.gov 
  • Many items purchased in neighboring communities are not legal and could result in citation issued
  • You can set fireworks off in Wichita from June 27 through July 5. Times are from 6 a.m. to midnight

Residents should also be aware of regulations on fireworks sales and discharges in Sedgwick County municipalities and unincorporated areas. The information is available on the Sedgwick County Fire website.

