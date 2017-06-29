Non-emergency line for fireworks complaints opens Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Emergency Communications non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available during the Fourth of July holiday.

6:30 p.m., July 1, to 3 a.m., July 2

6:30 p.m., July 2, to 3 a.m., July 3

6:30 p.m., July 3, to 3 a.m., July 4

6:30 p.m., July 4, to 3 a.m., July 5

The line functions as an alternative to 911 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excess noise, fireworks, etc. The non-emergency line was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed. If someone calls 911 with a non-emergency, he or she will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

In Wichita, fireworks regulations include the following:

Fireworks that shoot more than six feet in the air are not legal in Wichita

Fireworks authorized for sale in the city of Wichita are listed on Wichita.gov

Many items purchased in neighboring communities are not legal and could result in citation issued

You can set fireworks off in Wichita from June 27 through July 5. Times are from 6 a.m. to midnight

Residents should also be aware of regulations on fireworks sales and discharges in Sedgwick County municipalities and unincorporated areas. The information is available on the Sedgwick County Fire website.

