Johnny Bench is one of, if not the best, catchers to ever play the game of baseball. So it’s always special when he returns to Wichita to help present the Johnny Bench Award for the top Division One catcher.

Bench is honored to be a role model for young boys and girls across the country, and looks forward to the Greater Wichita Sports Banquet each year. This year’s finalist for the award are David Banuelos of Long Beach State, Brent Diaz of Louisiana Tech, and Matt Whatley of Oral Roberts.