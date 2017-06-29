McDowell makes court appearance following Amber Alert

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused of taking two children yesterday morning north of Hays made an appearance today in Ellis County Court.

Bryce McDowell faces possible charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony endangerment of child, and domestic violence.

The judge set his bond at $20,000. Law enforcement has until July 5 to file formal charges.

McDowell can have no contact with the mother. The children were placed in protective custody.

