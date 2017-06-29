KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, June 29, 2017

5:00AM A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the north half of the state through 10AM. We are currently tracking strong to severe storms in NC and NW Kansas. these storms have the potential to produce large hail and winds of 50-60 mph. Join us on Kansas Today as we track the storms or check your live local radar at ksn.com/weather
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.