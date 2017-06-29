Kansas State halts display of ‘corpse flower’ after bloom

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State University has closed its display of a rare stench-emitting “corpse flower” now that the plant has closed out its first-ever bloom.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that an estimated 1,000 people turned out to see the Titan Arum from the time it began blooming Tuesday afternoon until it began withering Wednesday, when the display was halted.

Former Kansas State faculty members Ken and Janet Schroeder started the plant about 15 years ago.

