Kansas Congresswoman Jenkins assails Trump for crude tweet

Rep. Lynn Jenkins (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kansas Congressman Lynn Jenkins is assailing President Donald Trump for his crude tweet ridiculing a cable news anchor.

The five-term Republican says on Twitter: “This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women.”

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.” Trump called Brzezinski “crazy” and said he had seen her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Trump said they asked to join him during a visit to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and that he said “no.” Scarborough said the visit was to arrange a Trump interview.

The White House hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

