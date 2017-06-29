Hays PD looking for man considered armed and dangerous

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department is looking for Joshua James Hoffman, 25, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Hoffman was last seen in the 500 block of W. 12th Street. The Hays police currently have a felony arrest warrant out for Hoffman for absconding/parole violation for fleeing and eluding, distribution of marijuana and obstruction.

Hoffman is described as six feet tall, approximately 170 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of two skulls with bars and smoke on his left upper arm, the word TIMES is tattooed on his left hand, HARD is tattooed on his right hand. He also has the word Hustle tattooed on his lower abdomen and the phrase “death before dishonor” on his upper back.

Hoffman may be in possession of a handgun and driving a gold-colored four door sedan with possible front end damage and dents on it. He is considered a flight risk by law enforcement.

If anyone has seen Hoffman or has information on his location, please call the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1011.

