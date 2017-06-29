Fulmer outstanding in Detroit’s 7-3 win over Royals

DETROIT (AP) – Michael Fulmer came within one out of a shutout, and the Detroit Tigers hit three home runs in a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Justin Upton, Ian Kinsler and Andrew Romine went deep for the Tigers. Fulmer (7-6) appeared headed for his second big league shutout, but Ramon Torres and Jorge Bonifacio singled with two out in the ninth, then Lorenzo Cain drove them in with a double. Upton dropped Eric Hosmer’s soft liner to left field for an error, allowing another run to come in.

The crowd booed when manager Brad Ausmus pulled Fulmer after 104 pitches.

Jakob Junis (2-2) allowed a three-run homer to Upton in the first, as well as a solo shot by Kinsler in the third and a two-run drive by Romine in the fourth.