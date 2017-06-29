Ellis County church vandalism suspects identified

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department has identified three juvenile suspects in the recent vandalism at the St. Andrew’s Church. The church is in the northern part of the county.

Deputies received tips Tuesday in the case. The tips provided information on the suspects and information about the motorcycles used to cause the damage to the floor, windows, and door.

Deputies have interviewed two of the three juveniles. The sheriff says two admitted their part.

