Despite funding uncertainty, some school leaders remain optimistic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With just weeks left until the Kansas Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments for and against the school funding formula law, district leaders around the state are preparing budgets.

Despite the uncertainty in Topeka, Sheril Logan, Wichita Public Schools board of education president, is remaining positive.

“I think the mood is much better this year than it has been because we’ve been cutting every year,” Logan said. “This year we won’t have to. We don’t know how much [money] we’re getting but at least we know we’re not going to have to cut, so that’s wonderful.”

Today the USD 259 Board of Education will meet for their end-of-year planning and the budget is a focus of the conversation.

District leaders continue to make decisions such as the school calendar and hiring new teachers, with the anticipation of more money on the way.

“It’s an ongoing plan,” Logan said. “You’re constantly moving from one cycle to the next and that’s what we’re doing this year.”

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments over the school funding formula law on July 18.

The new law phases in a more than $290 million increase in spending on public schools over the course of two years.

The law also creates what is called a per-pupil funding formula for all 286 local districts to offer more funds to programs for low-performing students.

