Blood drive now thru July 1 at Sedgwick County Zoo

The Red, White and You Blood Drive is at the Sedgwick County Zoo and not only can your donation help save lives, you will also get a free t-shirt, free food and more. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The need for blood donations is constant, that’s why KSN is helping to sponsor the American Red Cross’ Red, White and You Blood Drive.

The blood drive is at the Sedgwick County Zoo and not only can your donation help save lives, you will also get a free t-shirt, free food and more.

Here’s how you can help:

  • Go to the zoo any day from now through July 1
  • You can donate between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
  • In return for helping others, you’ll get one free admission to the zoo, tickets to a Wingnuts baseball game and more

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

