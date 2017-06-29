Another woman testifies during polarizing sex assault trial

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – Another woman has testified against a northeast Kansas man who is facing a string of sexual assault allegations that have divided his tight-knit hometown.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the woman told jurors Thursday that 22-year-old Jacob Ewing, of Holton, sodomized her and forced her to perform oral sex after a September 2014 party.

She is among five women the former state football champion is charged with sexually assaulting. She said things became “blurry” after she drank two beers and a shot. She later recalled being naked on a floor.

The trial is the second for Ewing and involves two of his accusers. He was acquitted during an April trial of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was 19. Trials involving other women are scheduled later this year.

