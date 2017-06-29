Another woman testifies during polarizing sex assault trial

By Published: Updated:
Jacob Ewing (Courtesy: KSNT)

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – Another woman has testified against a northeast Kansas man who is facing a string of sexual assault allegations that have divided his tight-knit hometown.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the woman told jurors Thursday that 22-year-old Jacob Ewing, of Holton, sodomized her and forced her to perform oral sex after a September 2014 party.

She is among five women the former state football champion is charged with sexually assaulting. She said things became “blurry” after she drank two beers and a shot. She later recalled being naked on a floor.

The trial is the second for Ewing and involves two of his accusers. He was acquitted during an April trial of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was 19. Trials involving other women are scheduled later this year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s