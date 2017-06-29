A look at changes to staffing schedules in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A spokesman with the Department of Corrections confirmed to KSN last week that they do have a shortage of qualified applicants to work at the prison.

That’s why the warden had to put a new staffing plan in place.

It put the majority of uniformed officers on four day, 12-hour schedules.

The shifts will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials did tell KSN and the employees that the staffing plan will run for 90 days and then be evaluated.

That will continue every 90 days.

They say the goal is to have staffing levels to where the 8-hour shifts can return for prison employees.

Another issue that the staff of the El Dorado Correctional Facility is facing is guarding and taking care of more people.

In late May the state announced that about 150 mental health inmates would be moving from the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, to the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

While some employees from Larned would be moving to work at El Dorado, the increase in inmates will mean that there are more employee positions that need to be filled.

We don’t know how the staffing concerns have impacted today’s incident. We have reached out to KDOC officials to ask those questions.

We will continue to follow all the developments.

