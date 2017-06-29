20th Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet

By Published:

It was another fantastic Greater Wichita Sports Banquet, with plenty of local athletes and coaches taking home honors for their accomplishments this past year.

Andover Central’s Jewell Bolden and Eisenhower’s Matt Pile took home the female and male High School Athlete of the Year awards. Former Butler softball player Brynn Minor and current Wichita State Shocker Hunter Veith were also among those who took home some hardware.

Oral Roberts catcher Matt Whatley took home the Johnny Bench Award for Division One’s top collegiate catcher.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s