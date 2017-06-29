20th Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet

It was another fantastic Greater Wichita Sports Banquet, with plenty of local athletes and coaches taking home honors for their accomplishments this past year.

Andover Central’s Jewell Bolden and Eisenhower’s Matt Pile took home the female and male High School Athlete of the Year awards. Former Butler softball player Brynn Minor and current Wichita State Shocker Hunter Veith were also among those who took home some hardware.

Oral Roberts catcher Matt Whatley took home the Johnny Bench Award for Division One’s top collegiate catcher.