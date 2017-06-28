WPD sends out gang list notification letters

Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The gang unit for the Wichita Police Department is taking additional steps to help young people be aware of their status on the “gang list”.

Letters were sent out by certified mail to parents and guardians of juveniles on the gang list. The gang unit/felony assault section at Wichita Police Department is headed by Lt. Jeff Gilmore.

Those individuals who received a letter are encouraged to sign for the letter and respond.

This story is developing, stay tuned to KSN for more details tonight on KSN news at 10pm.

