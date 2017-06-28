Wingnuts defeat Airhogs

WICHITA, Kans. (June 28, 2017) – Richard Prigatano delivered a crucial two-run single and Eddie Medina tossed five quality innings, as Wichita bounced back with a 4-2 win over the Texas AirHogs on Wednesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

A wild pitch brought home the Wingnuts (27-12) first run in the bottom of the second, as Texas starter TJ Bozeman (2-3) uncorked a pitch to the backstop that scored Matt Chavez.

After Texas (11-28) evened the score in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Trevor Sealey, Wichita put together a more conventional rally to grab the lead right back. With one out, TJ Mittelstaedt walked, Chavez singled, and Zac Fisher drew a base on balls of his own to load the bases. Prigatano followed with a sharp single into right off Bozeman that scored two for a 3-1 Wingnuts lead.

That proved to be enough for Medina (5-1), who battled his way through five innings to pick up the victory. The right-hander struck out a season-high six batters, and stranded eight AirHogs on the basepaths.

Wichita picked up an important insurance run in the sixth, when a double-steal from Prigatano and Brennen Salgado forced a throwing error that allowed Prigatano to score for a 4-1 advantage.