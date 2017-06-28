Wichita woman sentenced in case involving child’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman who was charged in connection to a young Wichita girl’s death has been sentenced.

Tyerria Miles will serve 18 months of probation for one count of interference with law enforcement for the death of 2-year-old Jhornee Bland.

Last year the child’s body was found in a field in north Wichita. An autopsy was performed but an exact cause of death could not be pinpointed.

Miles admitted to police that the girl became unresponsive in her care so she dumped the body.

Jhornee’s family said they are upset about Miles’ sentencing.

“18 months is not enough,” said Jackqailine Hardin, Jhornee’s mom. “I mean we all want answers into what happened to Jhornee and we still have not gotten that answer yet.”

The family said they are still wanting more investigations into Jhornee’s death.

