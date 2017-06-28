Stonewall Riots remembered in Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – In an effort to celebrate the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New Your City, people came together in Park City to watch a documentary about the historical riots.

The riots were a series of violent demonstrations by members of the LGBT community against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn.

The riots are considered the single most important event leading to the fight for LGBT rights.

“The whole purpose of what we’re trying to do is evolve the world itself to be more accepting of any and everyone,” said Richard Ukena, member of the Wichita Prime Timers.

Wednesday night’s event was put on by the Wichita Prime Timers, a social organization for older gay and bisexual men.