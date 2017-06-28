Starbucks ‘Safe Harbor’ comes to Wichita

By Published:
The Wichita Police Department has partnered with Starbucks to create what is called a "Safe Harbor" for victims of LGBTQ discrimination or hate crimes. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has partnered with Starbucks to create what is called a “Safe Harbor” for victims of LGBTQ discrimination or hate crimes.

It’s a program that actually started in Seattle last year and is aimed at giving those who have been victimized a place to go and get help.

Staff at every Starbucks store in Wichita are trained to assist those who need it and contact authorities. The police department has recently created liaison positions for the LGBTQ community, and one officer said that this partnership with Starbucks will help.

“This initiative is just a furtherance of that to improve those relationships between the LGBT community and the Wichita Police Department,” said Sargent Don Kimble of the Wichita Police Department.

One of the goals is to make those in the LGBTQ community feel comfortable making police reports and reporting any type of crime to authorities.

