Sedgwick County sheriff’s detention deputy arrested for DUI

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said a detention deputy has been arrested for alleged DUI.

This morning around 2:40 a.m., a patrol sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white 2013 Toyota for a traffic violation near I-235 and South Seneca in Wichita. The detention deputy was booked into jail on allegations of DUI. The deputy has been in the department for eight months.

The DUI case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for charges. The department said no further comments will be made.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s