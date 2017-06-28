Sedgwick County sheriff’s detention deputy arrested for DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said a detention deputy has been arrested for alleged DUI.

This morning around 2:40 a.m., a patrol sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white 2013 Toyota for a traffic violation near I-235 and South Seneca in Wichita. The detention deputy was booked into jail on allegations of DUI. The deputy has been in the department for eight months.

The DUI case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for charges. The department said no further comments will be made.

