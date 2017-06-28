One killed in Ness County crash

NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was killed Tuesday night in a crash in rural Ness County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Justin D. Leighty of Warsaw, Indiana was killed when his truck overturned on County Road C south of Beeler.

Authorities said for an unknown reason, Leighty left the roadway to the left, returned to roadway, and overturned. He was ejected.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.