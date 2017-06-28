New agreement for ambulance service in Sedgwick Co.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County and Wichita have reached a new agreement for ambulance service, with the goal of improving response time.

Right now, the county has the exclusive contract to provide ambulatory services for the City of Wichita.

The goal of the contract and an issue city leaders have pushed for is a 100 percent response time of one hour after a pickup call is made. If that level falls below 98 percent, the county either increases staff or uses a third party to help make that goal.

Then there’s a six month period where the policies are reviewed. Both city and county leaders said they are pleased with the end result.

“I felt confident because the city wants our quality of service and we want to deliver it, so we would just get there,” said Dave Unruh, 1st District Commissioner.

“We’re saying, if the goal is truly 100 percent we wanted to make sure that there is the right verbiage in there, to use outside resources when it looks like you may need them and utilize them up front,” said Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.

Both the city and county are expected to give the final approval next month.