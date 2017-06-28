Marching band takes over Chapman streets ahead of D.C. performance

CHAPMAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Chapman High School Marching Band is getting in some last minute practice before they leave for the nation’s capital. The band will be representing the state of Kansas in the National Independence Day Parade that runs down Constitution Ave. in Washington D.C.

“It’s hard to get kids here during the summer months because they have jobs and they want a break from school but they’ve worked extremely hard for this. I’m very proud of them,” said Jacob Andres, the band instructor at Chapman High School.

Andres said the band has been marching three times a week since April. This means marching across main streets in Chapman, often with traffic waiting for them to pass.

“When we march past houses, people will come out, stop what they’re doing and come out and watch us. It’s kind of like yeah we’re cool… we’re marching. It happens,” said Senior Codie Boyd.

Boyd is one of 70 high school students who will travel to D.C. Andres said each member raised $1,000 to make the trip. This is the first major parade the band has ever performed in.

“From a small school setting to be able to represent Kansas in such a positive way out in DC. They’re going to be very proud of what they’re doing,” said Andres.

The group leaves on Saturday and will return to Chapman on Thursday, July 6.