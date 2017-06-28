KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, June 28, 2017

5:30AM We are tracking some showers and storms across C KS this morning. None are severe but storms can produce locally heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. Rain will end from west to east through the mid morning hours. Join us on Kansas Today for a look at your Wednesday forecast. You can track the storms live at ksn.com/weather
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.