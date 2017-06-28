KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, June 28, 2017

5:30AM We are tracking some showers and storms across C KS this morning. None are severe but storms can produce locally heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. Rain will end from west to east through the mid morning hours. Join us on Kansas Today for a look at your Wednesday forecast. You can track the storms live at ksn.com/weather  

