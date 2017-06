The 2nd Annual Future All-American Basketball camp is underway at the Next Level Hoops Academy in Bel Aire.

Just like last year, former Wichita State Shockers Xavier McDaniel, Lynbert “Cheese” Johnson, and Aubrey Sherrod served as coaches for the boys and girls in attendance. The camp runs through Thursday, and anyone between the ages of 7-16 is welcome to attend. There are not only plenty of basketball drills and games, but also talks from important city and community leaders.