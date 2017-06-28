Crews working to make repairs on Ridge Road

Wichita city crews are working to make repairs on a section of Ridge Road. Part of the road buckled Tuesday afternoon. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita city crews are starting to repair a massive crack on Ridge Road. It formed around 5 p.m. in the 300 block, near Second Street and Brunswick.

Alan King, Wichita Public Works and Utilities Director, told KSN News on Tuesday night that the heat  over the last few days may have caused the road to buckle.

Right now, the street is down to one lane as crews work to make the repair.

