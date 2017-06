Amber Alert issued in Ellis County

Ellis County, Kan. (KSNW) – AN AMBER ALERT OUT OF ELLIS COUNTY ISSUED IN JUST THE PAST FEW MINUTES.

POLICE SAY CADENN LEE MCDOWELL AND HIS BROTHER MASON JAY MCDOWELL ARE SAID TO BE MISSING.

CADENN IS ONE YEAR AND 4 MONTHS. MASON IS 3 YEARS OLD.

THE SUSPECT 33 YEAR OLD BRYCE JAY MCDOWELL. LAW ENFORCEMENT SAYS HE HAS BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES, AND IS ABOUT 5-FEET-8 INCHES.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR A 2008 RED CHEVY SILVERADO WITH A FLATBED ON THE BACK. MCDOWELL IS SAID TO HAVE RAN THE VICTIMS CAR OFF THE ROAD AND FORCEABLY TOOK THE TWO CHILDREN. HE IS SAID TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS AND IF YOU SEE HIM, CALL 9-1-1.