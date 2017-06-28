Amber Alert canceled in Ellis County

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Ellis County have canceled an Amber Alert.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, Bryce McDowell has been located and both Cadenn and Mason McDowell are safe at this time.

McDowell was taken into custody just west of Webster Reservoir in Rooks County. The two children were taken into state custody.

Around 12:10 a.m., the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 183 and Saline River Road for an aggravated assault.

The biological mother reported that the father of her two children, Bryce McDowell, intentionally forced her to stop and drove into her vehicle disabling it. McDowell then exited and allegedly removed his children and drove away in his truck.

Law enforcement was unable to locate him which prompted a statewide issue of an Amber Alert.

