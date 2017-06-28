2 children safe after Amber Alert in Ellis Co.

Related Coverage Amber Alert canceled in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two children are safe and their father is behind bars tonight, arrested after an Amber Alert.

Authorities in Ellis County said Bryce McDowell crashed into the mother of the children’s car and took the two kids.

The Amber Alert went out around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. After some time, the children were safely found just west of Webster Lake, thanks to a tip from McDowell himself. The situation certainly caused a stir in the small community.

Investigators looking into what happened on US 183 in Ellis County are calling it a domestic situation.

“The male pulled in front of the female and made her stop on the highway and bumped her a few times, and rammed. she said rammed,” said Bruce Hertel, Undersheriff of Ellis County.

Hertel said the woman claims that Bryce McDowell ran her off the road and then took their children and left, leaving behind only skid marks and debris.

“They went ahead and worked the accident and put out a APB for the run vehicle,” added Undersheriff Hertel.

The Amber Alert was issues, but the tip didn’t come from the public.

“In fact he (McDowell) called them,” said Hertel.

Hertel said McDowell picked a spot to meet police near the Webster Reservoir.

“So the officers went up and met him and that resulted in him being arrested,” explained Hertel.

It was a shock for those who live in the area. Annette Overlease, a local resident, said her husband saw the commotion early this morning near their home and bait shop.

“And he said that he seen a sheriff’s officer go by heading really really slow kind of looking over the place,” noted Overlease. “It had him pretty curious of what was going on. Then it was later on that we heard that it was the Amber Alert going on so you just never know what could happen.”

The children were safely taken into police custody with no injuries. Right now we’re told this case remains under investigation.

