Wingnuts fall to Texas 4-3

By Published:

Early on, it looked like the Wingnuts would once again cruise to an easy win over Texas at Lawrence Dumont Stadium.

For the second straight night, Harrison Kain led off the game for Wichita with a home run to left. Brent Clevlen followed Kain’s home run with one of his own a few batters later, and the Wingnuts led 2-0 after the first inning. But from there it was all Texas, as they rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning and take the lead in the ninth inning. The two teams are back in action tomorrow night at around 7:05 p.m.

