Singer Rory Feek to perform again after wife Joey’s death

Joey Feek (L) and Rory Feek of Joey + Rory perform at the 2010 Stagecoach Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2010 in Indio, California. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rory Feek, one half of the Grammy-winning country duo Joey + Rory, announced he will perform publicly for the first time since his wife Joey died last year to raise funds for the Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit that helped his family with insurance and medical bills.

Feek stopped performing due to his wife’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. He announced on Tuesday plans to perform at a barn at his home in Tennessee on Sept. 8 and 9 to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Joey died on March 4, 2016, at the age of 40.

The nonprofit is asking the music community to donate 5 percent of their earnings for one day to help assist others with medical needs.

