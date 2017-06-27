Residents clean up after storms move through area

KSNW-TV Published:
Amber Goff sent this photo of hail falling during Tuesday morning's storm.

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather dumped large amounts of hail and rain in parts of Kansas Tuesday morning.

The overnight storms blew very hard in Butler and Cowley County. Residents near Santa Fe Lake in Butler County said they estimated that five inches of rain had fallen in the last 12 hours.

The wind is what caused most of the problems, however. There are healthy trees down throughout his area. The other trees include mostly big limbs but some whole trees were uprooted.

Emergency workers report that a few roads were closed early Tuesday morning but the water is crested for now. They are just hoping they don’t get any more rain.

KSN’s Craig Andres is talking to people who live in the area and we will bring you details about the cleanup tonight on KSN News at Five.

