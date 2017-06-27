KHP replaces part in Ford Explorers due to exhaust fumes

KSN told you on Monday about a Police Interceptor Ford Explorer that the Park City Police Chief says had high carbon monoxide levels in the vehicle.

It turns out, they weren’t the only law enforcement agency with concerns.

“My thoughts first are ‘Is our officer safe?’ and then we want to make sure the environment we have them in is going to be safe for them to work every day and we have to have patrol cars that is our lively hood out there,” says Captain Joseph Bott.

Many Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on the turnpike, rely on the Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.

Captain Joseph Bott says it has served them well at least most of them

“I mean it was probably about a year and a half ago. We had some issues with people saying they weren’t feeling as good,” says Bott.

Bott says after several troopers reported feeling ill, they had the SUVs checked out. He says it was in the Ecoboost Ford Explorer Police Interceptors that mechanics discovered something.

“We had about 20 vehicles in our fleet that went into the shop to get exhaust manifolds replaced,” says Bott.

Bott says the part was cracked and it resulted in exhaust fumes entering in the cabin. He says they worked with Ford and they were able to fix the problems which were under warranty.

“There was a couple times it seemed like problems kept recurring and they would continue to look at it and work through it with us,” says Bott.

The troopers on the turnpike believe the problem is fixed, but they are taking some extra precautions.

Bott says they now keep carbon monoxide detectors on hand to test for CO levels if they start smelling the odor, or feeling ill.

“We just had one the other day after this story came out that someone wanted to get checked, wanted have their car checked. So we did a monoxide test on it and it was a little bit high, not real high, so I think we are going to get it back to the dealership.”

He says for the most part they haven’t had additional problems.

Bott adds, “I am still nervous about it because there is still problems out there that I see around.”

But he does say they’ll be keeping the detectors handy, and making sure to check in on the troopers.

“It would not surprise me if somewhere along the line we had another issue that we will just have to work through.”

He says Ford and the local shops have been very helpful in making the repairs and getting the vehicles back on the road.

We reached out to Ford who released a statement about Carbon Monoxide in the Ford Explorers. This was their statement:

“In rare circumstances, there have been instances where customers detected an exhaust odor in Explorers and Police Interceptor Utilities. We have thoroughly investigated reports of exhaust odor and do not believe this odor condition poses a safety risk.”