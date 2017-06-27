Kansas federal prosecutor leaves office, admits listening to jail calls

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A federal prosecutor in Kansas who said in court last year that she never listened to attorney-client phone calls at the Leavenworth Detention Center has left the U.S. Attorney’s Office after admitting to her supervisor that she did listen to the calls.

The Kansas City Star reports court documents filed July 19 show that Erin Tomasic told her supervisor she listened to the recorded phone conversations of two inmates and their attorneys. The prosecutors notified a judge in May that Tomasic was no longer working for the U.S. Attorney.

Days after Tomasic left her job, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson expanded an investigation into the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City, Kansas. The judge cited ongoing problems with the prosecutors’ “inconsistent” statements and the destruction of “critical evidence.”