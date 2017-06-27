Kansas commerce chief resigns to return to private sector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave is resigning to pursue private business opportunities.

Gov. Sam Brownback’s office said Tuesday was Soave’s last day as top administrator for the state’s economic development programs.

Soave has served as commerce secretary since December 2015 and was the CEO of an international business consulting firm before joining the administration.

Brownback said former Revenue Secretary Nick Jordan will serve as interim commerce secretary. Jordan has been the head of the Governor’s Economic Advisory Council since December 2016.

Soave’s resignation would be the administration’s second high-profile departure this week.

Deputy Chief of Staff Kim Borchers plans to step down Friday for a job with the conservative-leaning nonprofit Foundation for Government Accountability. Borchers started as Brownback’s appointments director in 2011 and has been a key adviser.

