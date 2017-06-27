Hesston company announces layoffs

By Published:

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – GVL Poly’s Hesston factory will experience a significant reduction in employment due to a major customer’s decision to consolidate their supply chain.

According to the company CEO Allan Cronen, the change will have no effect on GVL’s Litchfield, Minnesota operation.

Cronen said the employee layoff began Tuesday and it will involve less than 50 people. He said the layoffs are the result of the company losing its biggest customer.

Since opening in May of 2014, GVL Poly has started manufacturing relationships with several Kansas companies to provide product. Cronen said the company looks forward to continuing to grow those relationships to fill the production capacity at the Hesston Plant.

GVL Poly’s Kansas manufacturing plant houses engineering, manufacturing, SMART moulding and maintenance departments in it’s 50,000 square foot facility.

The GVL Poly layoffs mark the second company in Hesston this month to layoff employees.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s