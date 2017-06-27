Hesston company announces layoffs

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – GVL Poly’s Hesston factory will experience a significant reduction in employment due to a major customer’s decision to consolidate their supply chain.

According to the company CEO Allan Cronen, the change will have no effect on GVL’s Litchfield, Minnesota operation.

Cronen said the employee layoff began Tuesday and it will involve less than 50 people. He said the layoffs are the result of the company losing its biggest customer.

Since opening in May of 2014, GVL Poly has started manufacturing relationships with several Kansas companies to provide product. Cronen said the company looks forward to continuing to grow those relationships to fill the production capacity at the Hesston Plant.

GVL Poly’s Kansas manufacturing plant houses engineering, manufacturing, SMART moulding and maintenance departments in it’s 50,000 square foot facility.

The GVL Poly layoffs mark the second company in Hesston this month to layoff employees.