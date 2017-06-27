Former WSU Baseball Stars Pelfrey and Looper give back to Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State is proud to announce significant donations from Mike and Angela Pelfrey and Braden and Shannon Looper to the Eck Stadium project. Pelfrey and Looper were both All-America pitchers at WSU.

Both gifts have been designated for the final phase of a five-part development plan for Eck Stadium-Home of Tyler Field. The highlight of the $3 million project will be a 10,000-square-foot performance facility utilized by student-athletes in baseball, softball, golf and tennis.

The Pelfrey and Looper gifts will include naming rights to both bullpens. The home bullpen will be named the Mike Pelfrey Bullpen and the visiting bullpen will be named the Braden Looper Bullpen.

“My family and I feel extremely fortunate to be able to give back to the program that has given so much to us,” Pelfrey said. “WSU gave me the tools necessary to get me where I am today and it is our hope that this contribution will help others achieve their dreams as well.”

Pelfrey pitched for the Shockers from 2003-05 and went 33-7 with a 2.18 ERA in 52 career appearances. He pitched 359.2 innings with 69 walks and 366 strikeouts.

He was the ninth pick of the 2005 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Mets and made his Major League debut on July 8, 2006 for the Mets.

Mike has pitched in the Major Leagues since 2006 and is currently playing for the Chicago White Sox. He has also pitched for the Mets, Twins and Tigers. Coming into this season, he had made 241 career appearances with 235 starts and earned 65 wins with one save and four complete games.

“WSU is a special place to me,” Looper said. “It was at the foundation of helping me reach my dream of playing Major League baseball. I have always been so proud to be part of the Shocker family and my family and I are happy to give back. We hope this will help many young men reach their dreams.”

Looper pitched for the Shockers from 1994-96 and went 8-6 with a 2.62 ERA and 26 saves in 70 career appearances. He pitched 165 innings with 48 walks and 155 strikeouts.

He was the third pick of the 1996 Major League Baseball Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and made his Major League debut on March 31, 1998 for the Cardinals.

Braden pitched in the Major Leagues from 1998-2009 and played for the Cardinals, Marlins, Mets and Brewers. He made 670 appearances with 97 starts and earned 72 wins with 103 saves.

“The continued support of former players reinforces their love and commitment to Shocker Baseball,” said Athletic Director Darron Boatright. “We are never surprised when another alum steps forward with support, but we are always humbled and appreciative.”

The new performance facility at Eck Stadium will house a strength and conditioning center, locker room for baseball student-athletes, player lounge, offices for coaches and staff, and a media room for viewing game videos. Upon completion of the project, Shocker Baseball will have direct access to and from the Bombardier Learjet Practice Facility, and the relocated Shocker dugout which will be moved from the first-base side to the third-base side of Eck Stadium-Home of Tyler Field. The ticket office will also be enlarged and remodeled, providing admission to the stadium’s new fan plaza entryway.

For more information on donating to the Eck Stadium project, contact the WSU Development Office at 316.978.5499.