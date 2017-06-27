Estes appointed to Homeland Security Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas) has been appointed to the Homeland Security Committee.

Estes said he is honored to serve on the committee.

“America faces mounting threats to our national security from around the globe,” said Estes. “This includes the increased threat faced by Islamist terrorism, foreign cyber attacks, and an unsecured southern border.”

He said he believed his experience in both the public and private sector will make his contribution meaningful.

“Our federal government has a constitutional responsibility to provide for the safety and security of all Americans,” he added. “Within Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, we know this well as Wichita is home to McConnell Air Force Base, which provides a key element to defending our homeland.”

Ron Estes is a 5th generation Kansan and represents Kansas’ 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

