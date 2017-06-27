Delano businesses raise money for Ruben

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been more than two weeks since Ruben Acosta was shot when someone tried to rob his restaurant. While his family has since reopened the popular spot that bears his name, Ruben is still recovering.

Today, Delano businesses teamed up to help raise money for the family.

“As a lot of people know, Ruben owns Ruben’s Mexican Grill and he was shot in a robbery attempt about two and a half weeks ago,” said Kurt Schmidt, owner of Picasso’s. “I saw in the paper that Tanya’s Soup Kitchen and Aero Plains Brewing Company have done a couple fundraisers and I thought, nothing better than to get some of the local businesses in the Delano community to do a fundraiser for him. So we decided that we’re gonna run some food specials today.”

Picasso’s put out a special called the Taco Slice just for Ruben on Tuesday.

“One hundred percent of proceeds are going to go to Ruben’s and I think we have a lot of product, so hopefully we don’t sell out,” added Schmidt. “Hopefully we sell out but hopefully we don’t and we can feed as many people as you can today.”

The Monarch put out a special on their Reuben sandwich.

“Seemed to be a natural fit considering who we were raising money for and one hundred percent of our proceeds are going to Ruben as well,” said Jennifer Ray, owner of The Monarch.

“I’m really glad that Kurt called us and put together the time to arrange this,” added Ray. “Because he is our neighbor and I think it’s extra scary for us because we’re right up the street from him knowing that something like this happened in our neighborhood – we’re super excited to help out.”

Delano Barbeque Company and Aero Plains Brewing also added to the cause.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.