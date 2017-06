The Wichita Wingnuts got the scoring started nice and early against Texas in their series opener, racing out to an eight-run lead before winning comfortably 10-2.

With the victory, the Wingnuts have taken over sole possession of first place in the American Association. Game two of the series between the Wingnuts and the Airhogs is tomorrow night at approximately 7:05 p.m. The Wingnuts will be going for their fourth straight win.