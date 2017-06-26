Wichita man pleads guilty to using stolen identities to get car loans

WICHITA, KAN. – A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of using stolen identities to obtain car loans, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Reu Charles Chamberlain, 30, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. In his plea, he admitted he used a stolen identity at Eddy’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Wichita to qualify for a $48,902 loan to buy a 2016 Dodge Challenger. At Midway Motors in Wichita, he used a stolen identity to qualify for a $44,746 loan to buy a 2015 Dodge Challenger.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 11. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count, a fine up to $250,000 and restitution. Beall commended the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.

