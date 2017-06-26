Wichita Fire Department offers fireworks safety tips

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department on Monday reminded residents to take precautions when shooting fireworks. With the 4th of July holiday approaching, City officials are are warning residents about the added danger of hot and windy weather and encouraging them to follow safety tips:

Keep fireworks away from grassy areas or structures;

Do not light fireworks if it’s windy;

Consider attending a fireworks show in the area;

Use only fireworks sold in Wichita (others may be illegal);

Place a garden hose, fire extinguisher, and/or water bucket nearby to douse fireworks;

Closely supervise children using fireworks;

Use fireworks as they are designed to be used;

Safely dispose of used fireworks in a metal container, do not place in trash until safe.

In Wichita, fireworks may be lawfully sold Tuesday, June 27 through Wednesday, July 5. Legal fireworks may be discharged during the same time period, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and midnight each day. Approved fireworks emit sparks no more than six-feet in any direction, and are not labeled as emitting flaming balls.

The WFD and Wichita Police Department (WPD) will enforce local fireworks laws, which can include citations and confiscating illegal fireworks. Citations will result in a mandatory court appearance. Those convicted face up to $2,500 in fines and possibly up to a year in jail.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications will staff a non-emergency line for fireworks complaints on July 1-4 from 6:30 p.m. until 3 a.m. During non-operational hours, any calls to the non-emergency line will transfer to the 911 system. The non-emergency phone number to use these nights will be 316-290-1011.

Buying and using fireworks tested and approved by the WFD in a safe manner will help prevent accidents, injuries and deaths. For additional information, please contact Fire Prevention 268-4441, visit www.wichita.gov, or find WFD on Facebook.