Topeka man took part in robbery while wearing GPS monitoring device

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Topeka man admitted Monday that he took part in a robbery while he was wearing a monitoring device.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Christopher Allen Bush, 26, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery. In his plea, Bush admitted he picked up co-defendant Marsoleno Devon Ryland after Ryland robbed Casey’s General Store at 600 S.E. Rice Road.

At the time of the robbery, Bush was wearing a monitoring device because he was on post-release supervision in a criminal case in state district court. Data from the GPS device verified that Bush picked up Ryland just south of Casey’s General Store and drove him to the 2300 block S.E. Bellview, where police located the two men shortly after the robbery.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 25. Both parties have agreed to recommend Bush be sentenced to 36 months in federal prison. Co-defendant Ryland is set for sentencing Sept. 18.

Beall commended the FBI, the Topeka Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.