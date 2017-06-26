Strong winds cause tree damage in Salina, Butler County

KSAL

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL/KSN) – An isolated storm that developed, and quickly intensified near Salina caused some damage in a portion of east of the city early Monday evening.

The storm generated a tornado warning for eastern Saline County for a brief period of time. The warning was generated by a public report of strong winds in the area of County Club and Simpson Roads.

The storm did cause damage in the Country Club area. Numerous branches, trees, and even some power lines were down.

On Interstate 70 near the Ohio Street exit, a semi was blown into a ditch, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. No one was injured and there was little damage to the semi.

In addition, official information into the KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather Center include reports of downed power lines and tree damage one mile north of Augusta on Ohio St.

Other storm damage was reported at a campground at Santa Fe Lake north of Augusta where a camper was blown over and trees were downed.

 

