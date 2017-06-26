Rose Hill PD investigates multiple vehicle break-ins

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rose Hill Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Chief Nelson Mosley said in a news release an 18-year-old suspect was booked into the Butler County Jail on June 26 in connection with these break-ins after a Rose Hill police officer spotted the person acting suspiciously.  He has been booked for Burglary on burglary to autos and theft.

Mosley said up to 14 vehicles at 11 locations in Rose Hill had been broken into. He said the common theme among the vehicles is that they were unlocked at the time of the burglaries.

The department is looking at other possible suspects, including whether the Rose Hill break-ins are tied to similar crimes in other communities.

Mosley said other reports of vehicle break-ins in Rose Hill were still being received as late as Monday afternoon.

He cautioned citizens to lock their vehicles and not leave belongings inside of them when they’re unoccupied.

