New Snapchat update causing privacy concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new update to the popular social networking app, Snapchat is causing some privacy concerns.

Snap Map now enables people to track your exact location, and if you’re not careful, anyone can see your every move.

Officials warn parents and really anyone who uses Snapchat to stay aware of this new update. Snapchat users can switch off the location-sharing feature at any time, but experts encourage to put careful consideration into when you choose to share your location.

“It’s just dangerous, I don’t like it,” answered Wichitan Annie Anderson.

Snap Map has only been around for a few days, and some parents are not crazy about it.

“You don’t ever really know who could be tracking them,” said Anderson.

Anderson says her grandchildren are constantly using Snapchat but, now that anyone can potentially track their every move, it makes her very nervous.

“It could be somebody that don’t like them and find out where they’re at, and they wouldn’t know nothing, so I’m going to beg them to take it off,” Anderson explained.

“I think with this new app, it’s going to be harder for some people to stay safe,” said Wichitan Kristen McCune.

McCune is an avid runner and likes to turn on her location settings while she’s out for a jog, but this Snapchat update doesn’t appeal to her.

“I like to turn on certain apps and keep track of my miles to go running, and it’s just something I wouldn’t want to keep on at all,” stated McCune.

“There’s dangers that come with sharing,” said Sgt. Dan Oliver, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, EMCU.

Sgt. Oliver says there are legitimate dangers that can come from any social media app that allows location sharing.

“If you’re sharing publicly, you’re not only telling people where you are, but where you’re not. So you might be advertising that your home is vacant or at least that you’re not at home at that point,” said Sgt. Oliver.

The app does give you options allowing you to choose who can see where you are.

Sgt. Oliver just advises to be smart on who you pick.

“My suggestion is to utilize the safety and security measures inside the application. Only share it with close friends and family members,” explained Sgt. Oliver.

Law enforcement also tells KSN this Snap Map could be used in a positive way for parents to check in on their kids to make sure they are where they say they are.